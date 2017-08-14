Soccer

Latest Twist in Riyad Mahrez Transfer Saga Leaves Algerian's Future Up in the Air

an hour ago

Roma's latest offer for Riyad Mahrez is likely to be rejected, in the latest development in the Leicester City winger's future, in a report from the Daily Mirror.

The Serie A giants have apparently launched one final bid of around £31.8m in the attempt to secure the Algerian's signature, and have made it clear that they will look elsewhere for reinforcements if the Foxes turn them down again.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Roma's director of football, Monchi, revealed the club's stance last week: “In the last press conference I said we had bid what we believe to be a fair offer, which is also the biggest in the club’s history.


“We won’t bid again. We’ve conducted ourselves in the right way by talking to Leicester City. Now the ball is in their court.”

Roma have reportedly already had two bids amounting to £20m and £26m rejected for the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year, with the hierarchy at the King Power Stadium stubbornly holding out for their valuation of £50m - a price that the Italians are highly unlikely to be willing to meet.

It is believed that the Foxes have yet to respond to the latest offer and if it's not accepted, Mahrez could be priced out of a move away, with an apparent lack of other suitors.

The winger is known to be keen to leave the Midlands club to play in Europe after handing in a transfer request, and had been strongly linked with Arsenal earlier in the transfer window before Arsene Wenger ruled out making a move.

Mahrez was in Leicester's starting lineup against Arsenal in the Premier League's curtain-raiser at the Emirates on Friday. In what proved to be a thrilling game, the Foxes were on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline after late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud.

