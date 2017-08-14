Liverpool Could Turn to OGC Nice Star as Naby Keita Alternative

Liverpool have reportedly registered an interest in OGC Nice's star midfielder Jean Michael Seri as Jurgen Klopp looks for a defensive midfielder to provide cover for his faltering defence.

Seri is Liverpool's latest target, according to the Guardian's Ed Aarons, after a move for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita failed to materialize

Told that Liverpool are the latest club to register an interest in Nice's Jean Michaël #Seri. Player available for €40m #lfc — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 14, 2017

The 26-year-old's future was put in doubt by his parent club earlier in the window, after Nice chief Jean-Pierre Rivere suggested they could look to offload some players to make room for new recruits.





"There should be three or four more arrivals, and two departures," he told L’Equipe.

"We want to finish these as soon as possible, but certain cases take more time than others."

The Ivorian international was influential for Nice last season, playing 34 league games, as Nice finished in a Champions League qualification spot in Ligue 1.

Oh look, Liverpool didn't address their major weaknesses in defence and it's cost them. Who could've seen that coming? — Sean (@SeanWalsh_97) August 12, 2017

The midfielder scored seven goals and provided a further 10 assists over that period, such that he will be a perfect signing to help strengthen Jurgen Klopp's midfield options.

Seri is thought to be available for around £36m, making him a vastly cheaper alternative to Naby Keita, as Liverpool saw a £70m bid rejected for him earlier in the window.

Liverpool's opening Premier League fixture saw them earn a 3-3 draw at Watford. Despite positive signs going forward, the Reds defensive performance was lackluster and was criticized heavily after the game.

Jurgen Klopp will hope, that if he cannot sign a new centre-back to shore up his defensive woes, that Seri will provide the defensive cover from midfield necessary to make Liverpool title contenders this season.

Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can have both been linked with moves away from Anfield this summer, such that signing Seri would become even more important if one of those two were to leave.