Man Utd Boss José Mourinho Admits Surprise at Prising Nemanja Matić Away From League Rivals Chelsea

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has admitted his great surprise at his club managing to pull off the signing of Chelsea's Nemanja Matić. The £40m Serbian international has immediately fitted in at Old Trafford, strengthening the side's central midfield considerably. Chelsea are struggling for squad numbers at present, having failed to sign many new players.

Discussing the Matić transfer, via the Evening Standard, the Portuguese manager expressed his shock at signing the robust 29-year-old, given that the Blues have essentially given great assistance to a title rival for a relatively low price. Mourinho claimed:

"It depends on what was happening behind doors (at Chelsea), of course with Chelsea (they have) the money, but I know that I brought him to Stamford Bridge because I thought he was a player with special qualities and since I left I always felt he could be a perfect player for us.

A dominant midfield display on his @PremierLeague debut for #MUFC - Nemanja Matic is today's Man of the Match! 👊 pic.twitter.com/FadY1riur5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2017

“But I didn’t disturb him, or Chelsea. I didn’t think it was possible unless something special was happening, and it looks like something was happening because his agent said we could have him, we would just have to pay.”





Matić shone in his new side's comprehensive Premier League opener against West Ham United, in which he performed his defensive midfield duties superbly to allow the more attacking players to score the goals in a 4-0 victory. The player's performance earned him the Man of the Match award, and he will undoubtably be imperative to the Red Devils' title challenge.

Chelsea fans were crestfallen to see their former hero perform so well for their league rivals on Sunday afternoon - the day after the Blues endured a dismal 3-2 home loss to Burnley.





Manager Antonio Conte will be desperate to make some new signings before the window closes on the 31st August, and is rapidly running out of time to strengthen his depleted side.