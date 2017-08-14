Norwich City Boss Daniel Farke Bemoans 'Sloppy' Mistakes in Canaries' 3-1 Loss to Sunderland

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has expressed his disappointment in the errors made by his side in their 3-1 home loss to Sunderland on Sunday afternoon. The Canaries dominated large stretches of the game, but their lack of clinical finishing and defensive errors left them open to a smash-and-grab performance from the plucky Black Cats.

Speaking to Norwich City TV after the match, Farke discussed his opinion on the match, which saw his side fail to turn promising play into a winning performance. The German manager stated:

"First of all, we are really disappointed. We wanted to win the game and in football it's all about the result. It's not about philosophy, ideas or performance. We were the better team in the first half but it's about being good in the small things. For two situations we defended very sloppily and that was the reason we lost."

Norwich City went into their first home match of the season with a feeling of real optimism, but their possession style of play did little to threaten their opponents, who finished clinically when called upon. Lewis Grabban was Sunderland's hero, scoring two sharply finished goals, and Aiden McGeady rifled home a superb long-range drive to seal the three points.

Despite the Canaries pulling a goal back via an unfortunate Grabban own-goal, the lack of penetration in the final third proved costly to the Norfolk side. Addressing the game further, Farke added:

"Although it was a good performance we are not content. We're disappointed we lost the game. It's about effectiveness, Sunderland were very compact and defence-orientated. The biggest problem was being disciplined and defending everything well.

"You have to do your defence stuff. We defended a goal-kick sloppily which was a simple situation. In the second half we put more pressure on them. We had a lot of chances but we have to learn from today. I'm not angry with the guys, I'm angry with the two situations. You have to be good in the small situations to win games which we will work on."

Norwich City fans will be disappointed with their side's efforts, given the cauldron-like atmosphere they created prior to kick-off.

Farke's men will need to find a way of turning their possession into goalscoring chances, and another home fixture to Queen's Park Rangers on Wednesday night could prove the ideal opportunity to do so.