Soccer

Report Claims Sergi Roberto Is Ready to Quit 'Fractured' Barca Amidst Chelsea & Man Utd Interest

an hour ago

A host of Premier League clubs could be lining up to sign Barcelona star Sergi Roberto this summer, with the Spanish international believed to be ready to depart from Camp Nou due to the relationship between players and management.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who is commonly used as a right-back for Barcelona, has already attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United this summer. 

Now, the Spaniard could force through a move to the Premier League because the "relationship between players and management is totally fractured" at Barcelona, according to journalist François David‏.

With the arrival of ex-Tottenham midfielder Paulinho in Catalonia imminent, Roberto has an opportunity to call time on his nine-year spell with Barcelona. 

The Spaniard has a contract with Barca until 2019. However, a modest release clause of £36.5m could tempt clubs into making a move for Roberto.

His future could also rest with Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian has been linked with the vacant left-wing spot at Camp Nou and after reportedly handing in a transfer request on Merseyside, Barcelona are expected to launch another bid to sign Coutinho despite the Reds stubbornness over a potential sale.

It is understood that Manchester United are willing to meet Roberto's release clause to bring him to Old Trafford. However, José Mourinho's side will only pay up if the midfielder tries to force a move away from Barcelona himself.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters