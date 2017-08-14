Report Claims Sergi Roberto Is Ready to Quit 'Fractured' Barca Amidst Chelsea & Man Utd Interest

A host of Premier League clubs could be lining up to sign Barcelona star Sergi Roberto this summer, with the Spanish international believed to be ready to depart from Camp Nou due to the relationship between players and management.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who is commonly used as a right-back for Barcelona, has already attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

Now, the Spaniard could force through a move to the Premier League because the "relationship between players and management is totally fractured" at Barcelona, according to journalist François David‏.

Et maintenant, c'est Sergi Roberto qui veut quitter le Barça... Chelsea et MU en lice. Fracture totale entre les joueurs et la direction — François David (@bcnFD) August 14, 2017

With the arrival of ex-Tottenham midfielder Paulinho in Catalonia imminent, Roberto has an opportunity to call time on his nine-year spell with Barcelona.

The Spaniard has a contract with Barca until 2019. However, a modest release clause of £36.5m could tempt clubs into making a move for Roberto.

His future could also rest with Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian has been linked with the vacant left-wing spot at Camp Nou and after reportedly handing in a transfer request on Merseyside, Barcelona are expected to launch another bid to sign Coutinho despite the Reds stubbornness over a potential sale.

It is understood that Manchester United are willing to meet Roberto's release clause to bring him to Old Trafford. However, José Mourinho's side will only pay up if the midfielder tries to force a move away from Barcelona himself.