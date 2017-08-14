Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez's agent has urged Italian side AS Roma to increase their offer to buy the Algerian to up to £40m, according to Sky Sports.

Earlier this summer the 26-year-old stated his desire to leave the Foxes, but Roma have had bids of £20m and £27m rejected by the former Premier League champions who was originally valued him at £50m.

The Giallorossi's latest bid of an initial £31.8m, which would already break their previous record transfer fee for Gabriel Batistuta in 2000, has come with a deadline for a decision on Tuesday evening and the club have stated they have left "the ball in Leicester's court" and have no plans to bid again.

#Roma are unlikely to make a 4th offer for Riyad #Mahrez. Looks like their 3rd offer of £35m was their last to #Leicester. #LCFC — Transfer Man (@_transferman) August 8, 2017

The Italian side's sporting director Monchi added at the weekend: "We're waiting for an answer. We're working on other options but we're relaxed given our squad is 90 per cent complete."

Roma have already brought in seven new signings, including former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov, and so are maintaining the belief that they are not in a desperate situation to sign the Algerian.

Despite the increasing uncertainty over Mahrez's future, he has maintained that he will continue to perform at his best at the King Power Stadium. And a fairly impressive performance in their 4-3 opening season loss to Arsenal has given the impression that the former PFA Players' Player of the Year will not force a departure.