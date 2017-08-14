Schalke Chief Confirms Club Are in Talks to Sign Chelsea's Misfit Full-Back Baba Rahman

Bundesliga side Schalke 04 have confirmed that talks are underway with Premier League champions Chelsea over the future of left-back Baba Rahman.

Goal have reported that Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed that the club have entered ongoing negations with the hope of concluding a deal that will see the Ghana international return to the Veltins Arena.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea in 2015 for £14m following an impressive campaign with Augsburg in Germany, but only went on to feature 24 times following an inconsistent season as Chelsea struggled in the league.





Baba was allowed to leave the club on loan following the arrival of new manager Antonio conte who signed Marcos Alonso as the club's first choice left-back. He joined Schalke and impressed in his 13 games, but suffered a leg injury in January during the Africa Cup of Nations group opener against Uganda which ruled him out of the rest of the season.

The German club are hoping to re-sign him on a season long loan deal as he is currently working on his fitness and rehabilitation and Chelsea's training centre in Cobham and Conte doesn't see him in his first team plans.

Speaking to Schalke's official website, Heidel confirmed the clubs interest, saying: "We are in talks with the player, his agent and Chelsea. Ultimately, it is about when Baba Rahman will be able to play again. No decision has been made yet."

However, the deal may not be as simple as it seems as the German club they face competition from Fenerbahce for the signature of the former Greuther Furth defender.