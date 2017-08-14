Slaven Bilic Demands More 'Focus and Determination' From His Players Following Man Utd Drubbing

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has demanded that his players show more focus and determination in order to avoid a repeat performance of their calamitous 4-0 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Hammers were put to the sword by a rampant home side, with goals coming from Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba.

Despite a productive summer in which they completed the high profile signings of Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic, they struggled to contend with United all over the pitch.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking after game Bilic conceded that his team were very poor against United.

He said, as quoted by the club's website: "I expected more of course but I have to admit that they were the much better side in every aspect of the game they were better in the air.





"They were better on the floor they were better in 50/50 challenge and we knew they have a strong side of course but I expected us to do much better then we have done today. It's really hard to find any positives because when you lose 4-0 but we have to get up and get ready for the next game."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Croatian set-up his side in a 4-3-3 formation looking to stay compact and frustrate the home side, but never really looked capable of keeping a clean sheet.





"We were much slower then them, okay they have pace upfront and in the middle they have the quality but I still expected.





"We didn't want to get exposed in the situations of one v one because when its one v one, they are individually better they have that quality."

After a disappointing start to the campaign Bilic insists nothing will change, but was vocal in his expectations of his players to improve their focus and determination ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday.

"We have to train we have to stay focused to become more focus because we have been training really well but we have to be more determined and focused on the game I've said this to the players."