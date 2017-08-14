Stoke City Set to Announce the Sensational Signing of PSG Striker in Coming Days

Stoke City are reportedly set to announce the signing of Paris Saint Germain striker Jese Rodriguez within the coming days, according to the Telegraph's John Percy.

The 24-year-old striker is being allowed to leave the French capital, following PSG's heavy summer spending already this window.

Stoke are set to announce the signing of PSG striker Jese Rodriguez. Medical this morning. Signing on loan for the season. #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 14, 2017

The £198m fee paid for Neymar will not comply with financial fair play, with PSG also wanting to make a huge offer for Kylian Mbappe. As a result they need to get some players off their books.

Fiorentina had been the favourites to sign Jese this summer, with a two-year loan and an option to buy deal reported to have already been agreed.

However, the Potters are now thought to be leading the chase for the Spanish striker, with a medical said to be taking place this morning.

The move is thought to be just a one year loan deal, however Stoke may have the option to buy the former Real Madrid man at the end of the season.

Jese to Stoke could be one of the clever signings of the summer. He wants to play for Mark Hughes https://t.co/fwsH0ORP7y — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 14, 2017

Middlesbrough had tried to sign Jese in January and despite a deal not going through, it is thought that talks with Karanka gave Jese the desire to play in the Premier League. As a result he has now snubbed Italy in favour of a move to England.

Instead of moving to Middlesbrough, Jese spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Las Palmas. During that time he played 16 games scoring three goals.

Jese has struggled with injuries, as well as off-field issues which have limited his chances at previous giants Real Madrid and PSG.

However, when he first broke into the Real Madrid team he was widely tipped for greatness; as any young 20-year-old good enough to get into Madrid's team would be.

Jese can play in a number of roles across the forward line and if he can re-find his form from his Real Madrid days, it's safe to say Stoke will have signed a very good striker.