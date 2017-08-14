Stoke City Striker Joselu Reportedly Undergoing Medical Ahead of £5m Newcastle Switch

Stoke City striker Joselu is reportedly undergoing a medical with Newcastle United, in a move that would see the 27-year-old make the switch to St James' Park for around £5m.

After spending last season on loan with Deportivo La Coruna, Joselu seems to have become surplus to requirements under Mark Hughes, and will likely be relied upon by Rafa Benitez to give competition to Magpies strikers Dwight Gayle and Aleksandr Mitrovic,

The former Real Madrid man only ever featured 22 times for the Potters since his switch in 2015, finding the back of the net on four occasions.

After a similar spell in his native Spain last season, where he managed five goals in 20 appearances, Hughes doesn't seem impressed enough to keep him, and Joselu will make the £5m move to Tyneside in the coming days - with his medical already underway.

This should arrive as good news to Newcastle fans, who know the difficulties of scoring in the Premier League.

The 2015/16 season (the season in which the Magpies were relegated), Newcastle scored only 44 goals all term, which played a large part in the club's failures - despite current boss Benitez arriving in March.

Their campaign kicked off on Sunday in similar fashion against Tottenham. Jonjo Shelvey's early bath resulted in Newcastle being taken advantage of by Spurs, who strolled to a comfortable 2-0 victory away from home.

The north-east side now travel to fellow Premier League new boys Huddersfield next weekend, where they'll be hoping to get to winning ways as they attempt to avoid relegation for a second time in three years.