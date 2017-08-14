Soccer

Stoke City's Joselu Is Close to Signing for Newcastle United According to Guillem Balague

an hour ago

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague has taken to Twitter to offer an update regarding Newcastle United's acquisition of Stoke City's striker Joselu, suggesting the Magpies are close to agreeing a deal that would see the Spaniard make the switch to Tyneside.

The former Real Madrid front man has played 22 games for Stoke City in the Premier League, however he spent last season on loan with Deportivo La Coruna, scoring six goals from 24 games across all competitions and it seems as though he has now been deemed surplus to requirements at the Bet365 Stadium.

Balague reported on Twitter that a deal was close for Joselu, saying: "Joselu, close to Newcastle for almost £5 million."

After Newcastle's woeful return to life in the Premier League, losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, Rafael Benitez will be looking to bolster his lacklustre attacking options, with a supporting cast required to partner Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle scored just 44 goals the last time they were in the Premier League, with an 18th place finish seeing them relegated in the 2015/16 season, despite the appointment of Benitez in March 2016.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Upon their return to the top flight Rafael Benitez will be hoping to maintain their status as a Premier League squad, but will most definitely need more goals in his side than two years ago.

Newcastle's next fixture comes against fellow Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday 20th August.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters