Stoke City's Joselu Is Close to Signing for Newcastle United According to Guillem Balague

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague has taken to Twitter to offer an update regarding Newcastle United's acquisition of Stoke City's striker Joselu, suggesting the Magpies are close to agreeing a deal that would see the Spaniard make the switch to Tyneside.

The former Real Madrid front man has played 22 games for Stoke City in the Premier League, however he spent last season on loan with Deportivo La Coruna, scoring six goals from 24 games across all competitions and it seems as though he has now been deemed surplus to requirements at the Bet365 Stadium.

Balague reported on Twitter that a deal was close for Joselu, saying: "Joselu, close to Newcastle for almost £5 million."

Joselu, close to Newcastle for almost £5m, is a big forward good in the air, but better with mobility.Better goalscorer that he shown lately pic.twitter.com/xWbcEfs6Wx — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 13, 2017

After Newcastle's woeful return to life in the Premier League, losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, Rafael Benitez will be looking to bolster his lacklustre attacking options, with a supporting cast required to partner Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle scored just 44 goals the last time they were in the Premier League, with an 18th place finish seeing them relegated in the 2015/16 season, despite the appointment of Benitez in March 2016.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Upon their return to the top flight Rafael Benitez will be hoping to maintain their status as a Premier League squad, but will most definitely need more goals in his side than two years ago.

Newcastle's next fixture comes against fellow Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday 20th August.