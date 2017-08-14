Swansea Look to Bolster Attacking Options by Re-Signing Former Favourite on the Cheap

Swansea are hoping to secure a cut-price deal for their former striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City before the end of the transfer window.

The Ivorian striker was signed by City from Swansea in a £25m deal back in January 2015, but has failed to establish himself at the Etihad, and isn't thought to be part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

Bony spent last season on loan at Stoke City but failed to make a major impact with the Potters, only managing two league goals in his 10 appearances - both coming in the same game against Swansea.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 28-year-old was left out of Mark Hughes squad altogether upon his return from the 2017 African Cup of Nations, calling the whole situation "crazy" and revealed he had turned down a move to the Chinese Super League in January.

Paul Clement would now like to bring the 28-year-old back to Swansea to provide competition to Fernando Llorente and Tammy Abraham, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Swansea targeting deals for Wilfried Bony, Joe Allen and Nacer Chadli. Sigurdsson looking more likely to leave by t… https://t.co/clmD0KtsVA — Matt Philcox (@mphilcox) August 14, 2017

The Swans star man, Gylfi Sigurdsson, is looking increasingly likely to leave the club and Clement is looking to invest a portion of the money they could receive into deals for Bony and West Brom's Nacer Chadli, in the attempt to strengthen his squad after narrowly avoiding relegation last season. Another former Swansea player, Joe Allen, is also on his radar.

Bony enjoyed a successful two seasons in Wales, bagging 26 goals in 54 appearances and enticing Manchester City into swooping in for him to boost their numbers up front.