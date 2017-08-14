Soccer

Swansea Manager Paul Clement Hints at Earlier End to Transfer Window Following Gylfi Sigurdsson Saga

37 minutes ago

Swansea boss Paul Clement has revealed that a meeting with Premier League managers last week could result in the transfer window being shut before the start of the season, starting in 2018.

With player sagas the main topic of conversation in the past couple of weeks, Clement is no stranger to falling outs as star-man Gylfi Sigurdsson is trying to force a £50m move through to Everton.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The Daily Mail have reported that the majority of Premier League managers agreed to the proposal at the annual meeting in London last Tuesday.

Sigurdsson was left out of the Swansea team at the weekend and there are similar issues with Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk at Southampton, who are both trying to force a move away.

Speaking after the meeting, the Swansea boss said: "There's frustration here and I'm sure Southampton are frustrated too. That's why I think if the window is shut before the season starts everything is sorted out and we can get on with the football.

"At our managers' meeting at the Premier League, we spoke about closing the window earlier. The majority of clubs are in favour but maybe all of us have to be for it to go through. It could happen next year."


Sigurdsson is likely to get his own way with the move to Goodison Park imminent as it has led to the Swans boss having to delay his own plans for the remainder of the transfer season.

After a unremarkable 0-0 draw against Southampton on Saturday, it seems that the transfer ramblings around the club have affected the mood on the pitch and the move to close the window earlier could have a positive effect on the league as a whole.

