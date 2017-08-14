Soccer

VIDEO: More VAR Chaos as Kaka Sent Off in Bizarre Circumstances During MLS Game for Orlando

an hour ago

The red cards were flying thick and fast in the Premier League this weekend, with champions Chelsea finishing with nine men in their opening day defeat to Burnley, and Jonjo Shelvey getting an early bath for his stamp against Tottenham.

But this weekend’s action in the MLS saw perhaps the weirdest red card of the lot, and one of most absurd dismissals since Robin van Persie was given his marching orders for trying to score against Barcelona 2011.

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan star Kaka is still going strong, lighting up Major League Soccer with Orlando City. But the Ballon d'Or winner was shown a straight red during the Lions’ showdown with New York Red Bulls, as reported by The Sun.


After a scuffle broke out on the touchline, the former Brazil international came over to diffuse the situation and playfully tussled with former Orlando team mate and close friend Aurelien Collin.

Kaka and Collin laughed and joked together as players from their respective teams faced-off against each other. 


But Kaka then engaged in a bit of light-hearted play-fighting with Collin, his show of friendship was misconstrued by the match officials and the 35-year-old's game came to a premature end.

The incident is just the latest in a number of poor decisions made using the new Video Assistant Referee system, with the incorrect decision made even after consulting a video replay.

