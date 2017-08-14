West Ham Boss Slaven Bilić Optimistic Over Injured Stars Returning Ahead of Southampton Clash

West Ham manager Slaven Bilić is confident that Michail Antonio will return to the squad in time for their next Premier League game against Southampton.

The Croatian also spoke optimistically about the injured trio of Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll and Cheikhou Kouyaté. With all four players missing West Ham's opening game against Manchester United in the Premier League, Bilić is hopeful that his squad will be back to full strength in a matter of weeks.

G Nev: "Slaven Bilic will be furious when he sees Masuaku laughing with an opponent."



*camera cuts to Slaven Bilic laughing with opponent.* — Just Football (@JustFootball) August 13, 2017

"Mikey Antonio should be back for Southampton," Bilić confirmed. "Cheikhou, Manuel and Andy should be there for Newcastle, the latest after the international break. They will be back soon."

Speaking after the Hammers opening day defeat at the hands of Manchester United, Bilić added: "It shouldn’t affect our confidence, but it will. We are very low.

"It was a bad result for us. They were much better than us in every department – with and without the ball," he said. "The players feel bad and so do I. We have an obligation to pick ourselves up and prepare for the game against Southampton."

West Ham face Mauricio Pellegrino's Saints on August 19, in what will be the first Premier League game at the London Stadium this season.

The Hammers face difficult away trips to Newcastle and West Brom over the next month, as well as a second round league cup trip to Whaddon Road where they'll face Cheltenham Town.