West Ham Close to Agreeing €40m Deal for Highly Sought After Portuguese International

Portuguese international William Carvalho may well be on his way to West Ham in the coming days, with reports in Portugal claiming that a deal in the region of €40m has been struck between the Hammers and Sporting CP.

The midfielder has spent the last few summers being linked with some of the Premier League's biggest heavyweights in Manchester United and Arsenal, but Carvalho is looking likely to become the latest signing in East London, as Portuguese outlet DN claim that he might make his way to London for a medical as soon as Monday afternoon.

The Hammers haven't been afraid to spend this summer - having already shelled out £45m, but they seem willing to break their club record in order to sign the 25-year-old.

DN report that the Premier League outfit will pay Carvalho €2.5m (before tax) per year - double what he currently earns in Portugal.

Though a deal is still not closed, the two clubs are looking likely to come to an agreement soon, and Slaven Bilic would be keen to bring Carvalho into the London Stadium, after a disappointing display on Sunday against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

The East London side travelled all the way to Manchester, only to come away having shipped four goals, being completely dominated by a free-flowing Red Devils side.

Despite bringing in a wealth of experience over the summer period - Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Herandez to name a few, the Hammers were hammered - and Carvalho may well be exactly what is needed in the middle of the park.