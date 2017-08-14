Soccer

Wounded Chelsea Fans Erupt With Rage as Phil Neville's Cheeky Nemanja Matić Tweet Goes Viral

an hour ago

Former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville has incurred the wrath of Chelsea fans on Twitter, after posting a cheeky tweet thanking the West London club for selling them Serbian star midfielder Nemanja Matić. The 29-year-old joined United for £40m, and has instantly settled into life at the club under his former Chelsea manager, José Mourinho.

Following his impressive debut in Sunday afternoon's emphatic 4-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United, Neville took to Twitter to praise the midfield powerhouse, before deciding to have a sly dig at Chelsea fans, who were already reeling from their shock opening day 3-2 home loss to Burnley.

Given the tender mental state of Chelsea's fans following their humiliating start to the season, coupled with the horror of seeing their former star midfielder do the job that the Blues were crying out for against Burnley, Neville's comments were met with what can only be described as a savage backlash.

Chelsea are in somewhat of a crisis, despite their status as the defending champions of the Premier League. Antonio Conte's team has been thinned out to extraordinary levels in the summer transfer window, leaving them in desperate need of signing some new talent before the window shuts at the end of the month.

