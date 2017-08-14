Young Manchester City Midfielder to be Given Big Break as Napoli Agree Deal

Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to swap the English Premier League for Serie A, in order to gain more regular football.

According to Rai Sport, via City Watch, Zinchenko will be the latest youngster to leave Manchester City without representing them once.

The midfielder joined City last season from Russian side FC Ufa for €2, and was immediately sent out on loan to PSV where he registered 17 appearances.

He will join Napoli on loan for €500k and should he appear 25 times the move will be made permanent, earning City an extra €5.5m.

The 20-year-old has experience at international level, which could be valuable for Maurizio Sarri's side. Zinchenko has one goal in 11 games for Ukraine, including appearances in Euro 2016.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

His most notable achievement was becoming Ukraine's youngest player to score an international goal, beating Andriy Shevchenko previous record.

The deal had previously been held up by Napoli wanting to sell Emanuele Giaccherini first, but it seems that even though a deal to Czech side Sparta Prague has fallen through, Napoli are still happy to do business.

Some impressive performances for the Sky Blues in pre-season this year suggested that he could have a future for the club, but perhaps the draw of making profit was enough to let him leave.

Zinchenko is another name on the list of City players to bite the dust this summer, with Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Willy Caballero, Pablo Zabaleta all released and Aleksander Kolarov, Kelechi Iheanacho, Aaron Mooy, Nolito and Enes Unal sold.