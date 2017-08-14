Young Palace Midfielder Sacrifices Personal Preference for Position in Favour of Team's Interests

Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has insisted that it doesn't matter where he plays in Frank de Boer's side, as long as it's of benefit to the rest the team.

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser, via Palace's official website, the young English midfielder made the selfless comments on the back of the Eagles' 3-0 home defeat to Premier League new-boys Huddersfield Town.

Yu Chun Christopher Wong/GettyImages

He started the game in an advanced position as part of the 3-4-3 formation de Boer utilised on Saturday, providing a vital link between the defence and attack.

However, he dropped back into a deeper midfield position in the second half after Andros Townsend replaced Luka Milivojevic, and was the home side's standout player as they tried in vain to get back into the match.

But the 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, says he doesn't mind where he plays for Palace, adding that helping the team is the most important thing.

"I am comfortable in both positions I played in (against Huddersfield), in the first half I wasn't really getting the ball to feet so it was hard for me to be creating chances and then I move later in the game," he told the club website.

"But where I play doesn't really matter as I just give 100 per cent and I go again in the next game."