Soccer

Young Palace Midfielder Sacrifices Personal Preference for Position in Favour of Team's Interests

an hour ago

Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has insisted that it doesn't matter where he plays in Frank de Boer's side, as long as it's of benefit to the rest the team.

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser, via Palace's official website, the young English midfielder made the selfless comments on the back of the Eagles' 3-0 home defeat to Premier League new-boys Huddersfield Town.

Yu Chun Christopher Wong/GettyImages

He started the game in an advanced position as part of the 3-4-3 formation de Boer utilised on Saturday, providing a vital link between the defence and attack.

However, he dropped back into a deeper midfield position in the second half after Andros Townsend replaced Luka Milivojevic, and was the home side's standout player as they tried in vain to get back into the match.

But the 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, says he doesn't mind where he plays for Palace, adding that helping the team is the most important thing.

"I am comfortable in both positions I played in (against Huddersfield), in the first half I wasn't really getting the ball to feet so it was hard for me to be creating chances and then I move later in the game," he told the club website.

"But where I play doesn't really matter as I just give 100 per cent and I go again in the next game."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters