Zinedine Zidane 'Very Proud' of Real Madrid Players After Super Cup Win But Condemns Ronaldo Red

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed his pride at his side's performance in Sunday's 3-1 Supercopa de Espana first leg win against Barcelona.

Los Blancos emerged as winners, despite a red card for Cristiano Ronaldo, who had scored his side's second goal moments earlier.

That was followed by a brilliant Marco Asensio strike to put the visitors in control ahead of Wednesday's second leg.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Zidane was full of praise for Real Madrid's "great game", but bemoaned the decision of the referee to give Ronaldo a second yellow card for an alleged dive.

"I am not getting into it about the referee," he said, quoted by ESPN. "We played a great game. I could be annoyed maybe by Ronaldo's red card.

"Perhaps it is not a penalty, but the [second yellow] card is a bit too much. We cannot change that now, although we will try and get him with us on Wednesday.

"I am very proud of the players. Also with 10 they did very well, fought hard, believed in the win until the end. We must thank the players for that.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"I am happy, but this is not over yet. We must play on Wednesday. We must enjoy today as it is a day to enjoy, but tomorrow think about the second leg."

Asensio's superb goal meant that he has now found the net for the club on his debut in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Champions League, UEFA Supercup and Spanish Super Cup, but Zidane claimed he was not surprised.

"What [Asensio] is doing does not surprise me," the Frenchman added. "He is doing phenomenally well, has quality, breaks the lines, is fast, strikes the ball so well. This is nothing new for us.

"It is not easy to come into the game in the last 15 minutes, but every time he plays he makes the difference. But also Mateo Kovacic, and Isco, played great games too. It is not about individuals in this team."