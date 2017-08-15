AC Milan Striker Nearing San Siro Exit and Villarreal Move After Europa League Squad Omission

Carlos Bacca appears to be on the brink of leaving AC Milan to join La Liga side Villarreal after the striker was left out of their Europa League squad.

The 30-year-old is out of favour at the San Siro, and will not be sticking around for the club's rebirth following heavy investment by Sino-Europe Sports this summer.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

The sleeping giants of European football have signed no less than 10 players already, including the likes of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Leonardo Bonucci to name but a few.

Milan have also brought in attacking stars Andre Silva and Fabio Borini, which is likely the reason that Bacca is being allowed to leave the club - the Colombian would arguably find opportunities hard to come by in 2017/18.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio via his official site, Bacca left Milanello on Monday at around 5.30pm, and did not participate in training. Although terms haven't been fully agreed, the expectation is that Bacca will join Villarreal on loan with an option to purchase.

Should the move materialise as expected, it will mean a return to La Liga for Bacca, who left Sevilla for Milan in 2015.

He will represent a good coup for Villarreal, who struggled to score goals in the Spanish top flight last year - Bacca has managed a goals to game ratio of around a strike every two matches since turning professional.

