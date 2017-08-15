AC Milan are keen to continue their spending spree this summer, and are thought to be trying their best to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabonese striker has been tipped to leave the Bundesliga side before the transfer window closes, and the San Siro could be his next stop.

Milan, though, have identified an alternative option in case they fail in their pursuit of the BVB hit-man. Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg is the club's Plan B, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

The report claims that it is unclear how much the Rossoneri still have to spend, given the number of signings they have already made this summer. But the potential sale of Colombian striker Carlos Bacca could leave them in a good position to keep doing as they have been.

They are willing to shell out €35m on Dolberg, who is described as the 'next Zlatan Ibrahimovic', should Aubameyang not make the switch.

The 19-year-old Danish forward scored 16 goals and added six assists in 29 appearances for Ajax last season, and is now an attraction for several top clubs in Europe. He is a great dribbler and passer of the ball, and has an obviously remarkable eye for goal, given his scoring stats.

Milan are also said to be considering Fiorentina's Nikola Kalinic as yet another alternative, with Torino's Andrea Belotti - who should be in the Plan A bracket along with Aubameyang - looking like an outside shot.

The club's new owners are aiming to make Vincenzo Montella's squad as competitive as possible this season, as they attempt to build a team to wrestle the Serie A title back from Juventus.