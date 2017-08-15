Soccer

Bayern Munich Legend Believes Carlo Ancelotti Will Be Under the Microscope This Season

28 minutes ago

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti will be under observation this season, with particular emphasis on how well he does in the Champions League - that is the view of club legend Oliver Kahn.

The Italian boss failed to take the German giants beyond the quarter-final stage in Europe's most prestigious club competition last season, losing to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Kahn has warned that Ancelotti will not be able to rely on domestic success this season to remain at the helm at the Allianz Arena, and that European glory is what they should be striving for.

Bayern have won the last five Bundesliga titles, cementing themselves as the dominant force domestically, but are without a Champions League victory since 2013.

Speaking to Kicker about the former Chelsea boss, Kahn said: "Of course Carlo Ancelotti is under observation.

"The benchmark is the Champions League, as with [Ancelotti's predecessor] Pep Guardiola, but also, the integration of young players into the team is a criterion."

In order to win the 2018 Champions League, Kahn reckons Bayern will need to make some more big acquisitions before the transfer window closes.

The 48-year-old added: "If Bayern want to be among the three, four best teams in Europe, there is no way around [the fact] that they have to get involved with the very big transfers."

