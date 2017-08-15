Buffon Joins Messi & Ronaldo on Final Shortlist for 2016/17 UEFA Player of the Year Award

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been selected alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the three-man final shortlist for the 2016/17 UEFA Player of the Year award.





The three finalists were selected after votes from 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stage of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, as well as input from 55 journalists representing each UEFA member association.

🗳️ Buffon

🗳️ Messi

🗳️ Ronaldo



Who will win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award? #UEFAPOTY 🥇👇https://t.co/45I1xMZgTr — UEFA (@UEFA) August 15, 2017

Luka Modric (4), Toni Kroos (5), Paulo Dybala (6), Sergio Ramos (7), Kylian Mbappe (8), Robert Lewandowski (9) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (10) made up the rest of the top 10.

Ronaldo is the current holder of the honour after collecting the accolade this time last year, recognised for his role in Real Madrid's Undecima Champions League win and Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph. He received his trophy on stage alongside female winner Ada Hegerberg.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

This year, Ronaldo has another Champions League crown, as well as La Liga glory, to stake his claim for victory for a third gong.

Messi, also a two-time previous winner, was European Golden Shoe winner last season after 40 league goals for Barcelona and collected the Copa del Rey, while Buffon was a Serie A and Coppa Italia winner with Juve, as well as a Champions League finalist again.

This year's award will be presented to the winner on 24th August in Monaco ahead of the draws for the Champions League and Europa League group stages the following day.