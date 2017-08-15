Chelsea Handed Boost as Star Man Returns to Training Following Broken Ankle

Chelsea have received a welcome bit of news as star man Eden Hazard has resumed light training following his ankle break.

The Belgian international sustained the injury back in June whilst representing his country and has been on the sidelines ever since and has been unable to participate in pre-season.

Eden Hazard is training with the squad for the first time after his ankle injury. Still needs 10 to 14 days to be fully fit, I guess. #cfc pic.twitter.com/IdAyNG0PHS — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 15, 2017

He has now been pictured (via the Mail) participating in training at the Blues' Cobham training complex, suggesting his return is not far off.

Manager Antonio Conte was reluctant last week to offer a specific return date for Hazard, perhaps due to the fact that there is no telling how long it will take for him to regain match fitness.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sitting out the session was fellow winger Pedro, who is currently nursing a knock to the ankle that kept him from featuring the club's Premier League opener against Burnley.

Chelsea have a huge match against Tottenham in the league next, and will be desperate to put the disappointment of Saturday behind them by bouncing back against their London rivals.

Spurs managed to break down Newcastle and beat them 2-0 on the Sunday to give them a three-point advantage going into the match at Wembley.

Hazard is highly unlikely to feature against the Lilywhites but could be in contention to play a part against Everton on August 27.