Soccer

Crystal Palace Dealt Huge Blow With Winger Expected to Be Out for 4 Weeks

2 hours ago

Crystal Palace could be facing the first month of the new season without star winger Wilfried Zaha in a huge blow to new manager Frank de Boer.

The Ivorian came in for some rough treatment against Premier League new boys Huddersfield at the weekend, and was forced to wear a leg brace after the game.

Ed Aarons of the Guardian tweeted on Tuesday that he had been told that Zaha is expected to be out of action for the next four weeks.

The winger was fouled four times on Saturday, as reported by the Mail, and the club felt that referee Jon Moss was too lenient. New signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek was also seemingly targeted by the Terriers - he was fouled six times, the most in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Eagles face Liverpool up next in the league and will be gutted not to be able to call on Zaha, who is Palace's star man.

No official confirmation has arrived yet from the club, but if Aarons' source is to be believed, Palace will be without Zaha and could well struggle with him sidelined - de Boer's men were lacklustre against Huddersfield and were comfortably beaten 3-0.

