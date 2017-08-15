Soccer

Desperate Chelsea Reportedly Struggling to Agree a Deal to Sign Inter Milan Star

an hour ago

Chelsea are reportedly struggling to get a deal over the line to sign Inter Milan star Antonio Candreva.

The Italy international has been sounded out by Antonio Conte as a potential transfer target following his claims that the squad is not up to scratch. Specifically, Candreva would provide competition for Victor Moses at right wing-back.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Conte knows all about Candreva following his stint as Italy national team coach and believes he would be a good acquisition for the Blues before the transfer window slams shut in two weeks' time.

The attacker was impressive for Inter in Serie A last season, scoring six goals and laying on 10 assists.

The Star reports that Candreva was wanted back in January, but the Blues' approach was rebuffed by the Nerazzurri.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

According to Transfer Market Web, Chelsea are 'having a hard time tracking the winger' and could face a race against time to get the deal over the line before August 31.

Conte also remains in the hunt to sign Ross Barkley, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil van Dijk and Danny Rose before the window closes.

The Blues were left stunned on Saturday after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Burnley and had Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent off. The result prompted fans to call for reinforcements in the next two weeks or risk failure to challenge their Premier League title rivals this season.

