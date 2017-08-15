Disgruntled Jurgen Klopp Admits Emre Can Contract Gridlock Is 'Not Too Cool' Amidst Coutinho Saga

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his frustrations about Emre Can's failure to sign a new contract at Liverpool, but remains adamant he will not be sold.

The 23-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal at Anfield, and has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus for most of the summer.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

Can emerged as one of Liverpool's best players in the second half of last season after injury hit club captain Jordan Henderson, leaving the German to deputise effectively.

The midfielder is apparently holding out for a wage offer of around £100k-a-week and talks between his team and the club have been ongoing for months now, and manager Klopp isn't too happy about the situation.

Speaking ahead of the club's Champions League qualifier with Hoffenheim, he said, as quoted by Four Four Two: "So far there is no signing and that is the situation.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"We are still in talks. Do I think it is too cool that we didn't fix it so far? No, to be honest. But it is all okay at the moment and we have to take it like this.

"His mind is not elsewhere. It is an important contract for him at his age. I am 100 per cent sure that we don't sell the player now in this situation. Not a player from the first team line-up, for sure. He will play here for the next year. All the rest, we have to see.

"In Germany, these kind of pressures come up one year before the contract ends. In England, it is two years before.

"The situation is not perfect, I would prefer that he has already signed, but I am still positive we can find the right solution for both sides."

Liverpool will be desperate to see Can put pen to paper after the stresses caused by star man and Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho, who officially handed a transfer request in.last week.

