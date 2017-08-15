FanView: Why An Influx of New Signings Means Serie A Will Be the Best League to Watch Next Season

For many years, the Premier League has been referred to as the 'best league in the world'.

With each team capable of beating anyone they come up against, it provides an exciting spectacle for the neutral, and also opens both the top and bottom ends of the table up for tense finales. Some of the biggest names in football dream to play in England's top flight, and many have succeeded in just that.

However, each league has it's time, and with the recent influx of players heading into Italy's top flight, Serie A may be the league to keep an eye on next year.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

In recent times, many people think of Serie A as Juventus' title by default.

For the past six years, the Old Lady have dominated the division, possessing the best players and playing the most entertaining football. Juve have lost a number of big names, but have always managed to replace those players and look even better. The likes of Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez have all left the Italian giants, but somehow Max Allegri's side seem to be continuously improving.

Despite again losing a huge player in Leonardo Bonucci to rivals Milan, they have managed to add Federico Bernadeschi, Wojciech Szczesny, Douglas Costa and many others, making them an attacking force to watch out for.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

However, this season doesn't look as much as a certainty for Juve, with Milan again looking to become a dominant force in Italy.

After a decade out of the limelight, Milan have used recent takeover money to fund a whole new side, with nine new signings already through the door, and many more possible. Their most impressive coup is Bonucci from Juve, but they have also added a lot of creativity - with Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu and Fabio Borini joining Vincenzo Montella's side.

Although a number of new players doesn't mean instant success, Milan have brought in some solid players, making them firm contenders for Juve's crown.

BREAKING: Inter Milan have signed Brazilian defender Dalbert from Nice on a five-year deal. pic.twitter.com/x4SajIGOLu — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2017

And with Milan looking stronger this year, Inter have also stepped up their game. The entertainment factor will rise when these two fierce rivals meet next season, as they will both be hoping to be up at the top.

Luciano Spalletti has looked to strengthen his squad with a mix of youth and experience. Matias Vecino and Milan Skriniar have arrived from Fiorentina and Sampdoria respectively. Whereas Dalbert, the flying full-back from Nice has also signed, along with veteran Borja Valero.

With Inter aiming for the league title, expect fireworks when they face up against Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti on Napoli: "Their players have been together for several years, they know each other well and that’s crucial for success." pic.twitter.com/Gra7Yfaz5G — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 7, 2017

Although most of the attention has gone on Juve and Milan, Napoli have quietly gone about their business with the aim of finally claiming another league title.

A third placed finish last year was disappointing for Maurizio Sarri, considering his side scored 94 league goals. Napoli are all about entertainment, and their attacking quartet of Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Marek Hamisk and Lorenzo Insigne have all decided to stay. To watch an intricate front line and a powerful defence, Napoli should be first choice next year.

And after just pipping Napoli to second place last year, Roma will once again want to mix it with the big boys, meaning there will be at least five top sides gunning for the title.

With each team bringing in exciting attacking quality, it's an exciting time to be a fan of Serie A football.