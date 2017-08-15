Henderson Admits He 'Can't Influence' Coutinho Decision But Insists Liverpool Remain Focussed

Jordan Henderson has insisted the uncertainty surrounding Philippe Coutinho's future will not affect Liverpool's players ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim on Tuesday night.

Coutinho has reportedly handed in a transfer request, with Barcelona interested in bringing in the Brazil international after seeing Neymar depart for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee.

Henderson, however, has insisted that the Reds squad has not been affected by the Coutinh saga and all remain focussed on qualifying for the group stages of Europe's elite club competition.

“The focus won’t be affected at all,” Henderson said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. “I can tell you that now. The most important thing is this game. I won't need to tell anyone to maintain focus. It’s a big game, two big games for us really.

“One of the aims last year was to qualify for the Champions League and these two games give us that opportunity. We need to finish it off.

"It’s a great opportunity for us and one we look forward to. Hopefully we can put on a good performance to take to Anfield.”

Henderson added that he has spoken with Coutinho regarding the transfer saga, but claimed he does not believe he can influence the situation in any way.

“I am close to Phil and I have a lot of respect for him, but those conversations will remain private,” Henderson said.

“I don’t think I can influence the situation if I’m totally honest with you. That’s down to Phil and the club. Everything that happens is nothing to do with me.

“Of course, if you ask everyone, they want Phil to stay as he is a world class player. It is a difficult situation. But ask anyone in the team and they want him to stay.

“As players, when windows are open, things like this happen. Players come and go. You’ve got to expect things like this and focus on what’s important. We’ll stay together and make sure we take a good result back.”