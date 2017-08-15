Highly Experienced Everton Star Looks Set to Undergo Medical Ahead of Surprise West Brom Switch

Gareth Barry is ready to bring an end to his four-year Everton career as the veteran midfielder appears set to join West Bromwich Albion.

The defensive midfielder is on the cusp of a surprise transfer to the Baggies, according to the Liverpool Echo, and is rumoured to undergo a medical with his new club on Tuesday.

No word has been uttered about whether Barry will cost West Brom a nominal fee, but the chances are Tony Pulis' side will have to cough up some cash for the man who only penned a new deal last December.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

Barry's first-team opportunities at Goodison Park were always going to be limited under Blues boss Ronald Koeman this term, and the Dutchman admitted at the weekend that he would not stand in the 36-year-old's way if he wanted to leave.

Speaking after Everton's 1-0 win over Stoke, Koeman said: “If players are unhappy...Gareth is a great professional and I’m happy if he will stay but if he will like to move, OK, we will see what happens. I don’t know."

Those quotes seemed to foreshadow Barry's impending move, and the ex-Aston Villa and Manchester City star will now likely become the next jigsaw piece in Pulis' team at the Hawthorns.

Any WBA fans thinking Gareth Barry would be a bad signing, I made the same mistake when Everton signed him. Never been more wrong.Pure class pic.twitter.com/PoMAPaXosy — peter james needham (@pjneedham40) August 14, 2017

Barry had found himself down the midfield pecking order after the January arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin and, with Tom Davies also emerging as a talented player in the second half of last season, he saw starts and minutes on the field detoeriorate even further.

The 53-times capped England international is just five Premier League appearances shy of Ryan Giggs' all-time record of 632 games, and he will certainly pass that number with more chances of earning starts in the Midlands.

Barry initially joined Everton on a season-long loan from City during former manager Roberto Martinez's maiden campaign in charge, and his performances during the 2013/14 season almost helped the Toffees secure an unlikely Champions League qualification spot via the league standings.

He made his switch permanent the following summer, and has since gone on to rack up 155 appearances in all competitions for Everton.

