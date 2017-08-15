Soccer

Highly Experienced Everton Star Looks Set to Undergo Medical Ahead of Surprise West Brom Switch

38 minutes ago

Gareth Barry is ready to bring an end to his four-year Everton career as the veteran midfielder appears set to join West Bromwich Albion.

The defensive midfielder is on the cusp of a surprise transfer to the Baggies, according to the Liverpool Echo, and is rumoured to undergo a medical with his new club on Tuesday.

No word has been uttered about whether Barry will cost West Brom a nominal fee, but the chances are Tony Pulis' side will have to cough up some cash for the man who only penned a new deal last December.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Barry's first-team opportunities at Goodison Park were always going to be limited under Blues boss Ronald Koeman this term, and the Dutchman admitted at the weekend that he would not stand in the 36-year-old's way if he wanted to leave.

Speaking after Everton's 1-0 win over Stoke, Koeman said: “If players are unhappy...Gareth is a great professional and I’m happy if he will stay but if he will like to move, OK, we will see what happens. I don’t know."

Those quotes seemed to foreshadow Barry's impending move, and the ex-Aston Villa and Manchester City star will now likely become the next jigsaw piece in Pulis' team at the Hawthorns.

Barry had found himself down the midfield pecking order after the January arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin and, with Tom Davies also emerging as a talented player in the second half of last season, he saw starts and minutes on the field detoeriorate even further.

The 53-times capped England international is just five Premier League appearances shy of Ryan Giggs' all-time record of 632 games, and he will certainly pass that number with more chances of earning starts in the Midlands.

Barry initially joined Everton on a season-long loan from City during former manager Roberto Martinez's maiden campaign in charge, and his performances during the 2013/14 season almost helped the Toffees secure an unlikely Champions League qualification spot via the league standings.

He made his switch permanent the following summer, and has since gone on to rack up 155 appearances in all competitions for Everton.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters