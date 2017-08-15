Inter Target Man City Duo While Also Hoping to Tie Down Ivan Perisic to Contract Extension

Serie A giants Internazionale are considering a raid on Manchester City for either Eliaquim Mangala or Jason Denayer. The Italian outfit have been forced back into the market after defender Jeison Murillo agreed to join La Liga side Valencia.

The City pair are out-of-favour at the club with manager Pep Guardiola ranking John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolás Otamendi ahead of them in the pecking order. Mangala was on the City bench on Sunday for their league opener, while Denayer didn't make the squad.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter are now hopeful of signing one of the two center-backs, as well as agreeing a contract extension for long-term Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.

Mangala has already said 'yes' to Inter, leaving the two sides to find an agreement. [TMW] — City Watch (@City_Watch) August 15, 2017

Denayer signed for City professionally in 2013, but has since failed to impress at the club. The 22-year-old defender struggled to find form last season while on loan at Sunderland.

Mangala has also struggled during his time at City, arriving for a colossal £31.8m fee. If the defender is sold this summer the club will hope to recoup much of that original fee.

Inter are also reported to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Aleksandar Dragovic, and Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth. A deal for Foyth is apparently very close and would not rule out a move for one of the other targets.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

A contract extension for midfielder Ivan Perisic is believed to be in the works after Manchester United failed to meet Inter's asking price for the 28-year-old Croat.

Inter will hold on to defender Jeison Murillo until a suitable replacement is found, the player will only then move to Valencia.