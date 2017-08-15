Soccer

Leonardo Bonucci Hoping Milan Can Bring in Andrea Belotti This Summer

an hour ago

New AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is hoping for a change at the top of the Serie A table this season, but has admitted that his current side are still below the likes of Juventus and Napoli.

He does believe that a top striker could come in and really give Milan an advantage in the title race, though. 

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

The Rossoneri are believed to be quite keen on bringing Andrea Belotti in from Torino before the close of the window. And while Bonucci isn't sure the move will happen, he's really hoping that he can play in the same team as his international teammate this season.

“If Andrea Belotti or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrive? Belotti is someone who drags you forward, he’s such a hard worker," the centre-back said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Football Italia).

“I don’t know if he’ll come, but whoever does come in has to be available for both phases.

“A top-class striker will make things easier in so many ways, it would be the perfect end to a stimulating and exciting transfer campaign.”

A row with Juve boss Max Allegri is believed to have been the sole reason for Bonucci leaving the Turin side this summer. But he seems to be getting along well with his new coach Vincenzo Montella for now.

“I see a lot of desire to improve in him, as well as to transmit the will to win," he added. "He’s a very clever tactician, he’s a coach with a great future and I hope I can win with him.

“His idea of football is very good, I’ve never seen anyone play this kind of game with a four-man defence.

