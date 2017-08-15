Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku Insists Fast Start Is Down to 'Special Relationship' With Rashford

Romelu Lukaku has put his fast start to life at Old Trafford down to a 'special relationship' he has forged with England youngster Marcus Rashford.

The £90m summer acquisition from Everton has looked super sharp so far for the Red Devils, and hit a brace against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He has been touted by many to become a hit at United, but there were some who expected him to take some time to hit the ground running for his new club.

But according to the big man, his friendship with Rashford has helped him to settle much quicker than anticipated. He said on MUTV, as quoted by the MEN: "With me and Marcus, there’s something special.





"We clicked from the first day that I arrived, and I knew that he would help me settle in at the club. I knew Jesse [Lingard] from before, and Paul, they’re probably my closest friends in the dressing room, but I get on with everybody in the team."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Lukaku almost followed in the footsteps on a certain Wayne Rooney by banging in a debut hat-trick for United, and Rashford looked particularly dangerous down the left side.





He added: "I wish it was three goals and a hat-trick to be fair. I was thinking about [the third goal] - I’m a striker so I’m always thinking about scoring goals.





"Strikers are there to score goals and, if you stick to your job, you’re going to do well. But, at the end, of the day I want to win and the team wants to win. So I’m really happy that everybody performed well and that we’ve set a high standard."