Manchester City Set to Make Final £60m Offer to Sign Arsenal Forward Before Transfer Deadline

Manchester City are set to make one final attempt to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer by lodging a bid worth a bumper £60m, according to the Telegraph.

Sanchez has now entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates - with negotiations over the last year for a new deal failing to gain any real traction - and the belief is that the 28-year-old's preference is to leave the club in order to play in the Champions League.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Arsenal's stance on the player's future is that he is not for sale, with manager Arsene Wenger coming out on several occasions to state that was the case, and that he would especially not be allowed to join a direct Premier League rival. Given the hit they would take on the pitch and the potential fan backlash, it doesn't come as too much of a surprise.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been desperate to lure Sanchez north over the summer months, and while Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the player, it's both City and big-spending Paris Saint-Germain who've led the chase to sign him.

PSG's recent £198m signing of Barcelona's Neymar has however suggested their interest in Sanchez is over, leaving City with an effective clear run at the player if they can convince Arsenal to sell. The Gunners have been resistant to all approaches, but City are ready to up the ante with the £60m bid, and by offering Sanchez an incredible £400k-a-week wage packet.

City have already spent around £220m this summer and have a wealth of attacking talent, but Guardiola is such a fan of Sanchez that he would still like to sign him regardless.

Sanchez missed Arsenal's season opener against Leicester on Friday night, and is set to miss the game with Stoke City this weekend as speculation continues about where he will play his football this season.