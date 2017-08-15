Soccer

​Mourinho Ready to ‘Hold Back’ Victor Lindelof in Same Manner as Henrikh Mkhitaryan Last Season

28 minutes ago

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed he is willing to ‘hold back’ Victor Lindelof just as he did with Henrikh Mkhitaryan last term, until the Swede is ready for the rigours of Premier League football.

Mourinho has admitted the centre-back is finding it hard to adapt to the high-octane style of the Premier League and may need more time, as reported by The Telegraph.

The £30.7m summer signing from Benfica wasn’t even named in the squad for the Red Devils’ 4-0 demolition of West Ham United over the weekend, and looks set for a battle to earn a starting place in the Portuguese’s side.

Mourinho claimed he was forced to field the 23-year-old against Real Madrid in United’s European Super Cup defeat last week in the absence of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

The former Västerås SK centre-half appeared shaky throughout and sources suggest Lindelof has looked decidedly behind the pace in pre-season training.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking to the press Mourinho said; “I think Real Madrid was too early for him.

“He played because Jones and Bailly were both suspended. I’ve had players coming from different leagues to the Premier League and, normally, it’s not easy. It’s different for Lukaku and Matic as they have had years and years in the Premier League.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

“I brought Ricardo Carvalho to Chelsea in 2004 and he was a phenomenal defender, one of the best central defenders in the Premier League, but he struggled. It was difficult for him to come in and adapt in the beginning.

“I think Victor needs a little bit of time and he is going to have that time. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not a defender but, last season, he needed his time too. So let’s go step by step because Victor is a fantastic player.”

