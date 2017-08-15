Newcastle Defenders Florian Lejeune & Paul Dummett Set to Miss Several Weeks With Injury

Newcastle defenders Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett will be out of action for a 'number of weeks', having suffered injuries in the Magpies first match of the season.

The pair started against Tottenham on Sunday, but were not able to play the full 90 minutes, with new signing Lejeune suffering ankle ligament damage thanks to Harry Kane's tackle.

“I would like to say the tackle from behind of Harry Kane was worse," Benitez said, as quoted by Sky Sports, while referring to Jonjo Shelvey's sending off for deliberately treading on Dele Alli's ankle.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"The rules are the rules and we pay for that. It is worse. It is more dangerous. I have to change one players. Dele Alli has nothing.”

The Spanish boss will also be without Dummett, who limped off just seven minutes from kick-off after hurting his hamstring.

Newcastle's medical staff are still assessing the respective injuries, but the players are expected to miss a couple of weeks and not months.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Benitez saw his return to Premier League football marred with a 2-0 loss to Spurs. Alli and Ben Davies came up with the goals for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who did not have the privilege of kicking their season off on their new Wembley ground - so to speak.

They will, however, welcome title holders Chelsea next Sunday. The Toon, meanwhile, will head to Huddersfield next weekend, and can expect a tough test from the side who shockingly defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday.