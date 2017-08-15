Newcastle United Set to Announce Joselu Signing Soon While Rafa Benitez Expects More to Come

Newcastle United will reportedly announce the signing of £5m Stoke City forward Joselu on Tuesday. Toon manager Rafa Benitez also hopes to sign more players before the end of the transfer window.

Benitez has been eager to add to his attacking options and has been frustrated in the club's lack of success in signing previous forward targets.

According to the Chronicle, Joselu has done the first part of his medical at the north east club and now there is only paperwork to be completed before the signing can be announced.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Despite only scoring four league goals for the Potters in the 2015/16 campaign, the striker scored a further five while on loan at Deportivo La Coruna last season, and Benitez is thought to have faith in the player's potential.

Benitez was originally keen on bringing in either Liverpool's Danny Ings, or Arsenal's wantaway striker Lucas Perez, however the Spaniard has been frustrated in his attempts to sign both forwards.

Benitez is also keen on signing Chelsea youngster Kennedy on loan, along with reinforcements in almost every position.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

There are also expected to be departures in the next few weeks with Tim Krul, Jack Colback, Massadio Haidara and Emmanuel Rivière all reported to be leaving the club.





Joselu will become Newcastle's sixth summer signing of the transfer window, after the club completed deals for Florian Lejeune, Javi Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Stefan O'Connor and Josef Yarney.

After the club lost out to Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, Benitez's side will now prepare for their clash with Huddersfield Town on Sunday.