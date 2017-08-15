PHOTO: Lionel Messi Reacts to Hurtful Spanish Super Cup Defeat in Foul-Mouthed Instagram Post

Lionel Messi has vented his frustration and anger in a foul-mouthed tirade on social media after Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The Barca superstar took to his personal Instagram account to describe his side's 3-1 first-leg defeat to Zinedine Zidane's men in, well, not exactly professional terms.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of the loss at the Nou Camp on Sunday evening - scoring La Blaugrana's only goal in the process - and expressed his exasperation at the result a day later on his social media account.

Día jodido pero hay que levantarse y seguir. Esto recién empieza. A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

The caption alongside the photograph read: "F*cked up day but you have to pick yourself up and carry on. This has just started."

Suffice to say that Messi wasn't overly pleased with the defeat, and why would he be? Like any player, the 30-year-old is desperate to win any match he plays in, and losing 3-1 at home to your fierce rivals will be a big blow to any world-class star.

Gerard Pique's own goal five minutes into the second half was cancelled out by Messi 13 minutes from time from the penalty spot, but two late Los Blancos goals condemned Ernesto Valverde's men to defeat in Catalunya.

Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo mocked his footballing rival after netting just three minutes after Messi's intervention - the Portugal international holding his shirt aloft like Messi did at the Bernabeu back in April - before seeing red after two bookable offences.

Marco Asensio was on hand, however, to wrap up the victory for the 10-men of Real in injury time, and Barcelona now have it all to do in the return leg in Madrid on Wednesday.

