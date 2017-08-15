Soccer

PHOTO: Lionel Messi Reacts to Hurtful Spanish Super Cup Defeat in Foul-Mouthed Instagram Post

an hour ago

Lionel Messi has vented his frustration and anger in a foul-mouthed tirade on social media after Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The Barca superstar took to his personal Instagram account to describe his side's 3-1 first-leg defeat to Zinedine Zidane's men in, well, not exactly professional terms.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of the loss at the Nou Camp on Sunday evening - scoring La Blaugrana's only goal in the process - and expressed his exasperation at the result a day later on his social media account.

Día jodido pero hay que levantarse y seguir. Esto recién empieza.

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

The caption alongside the photograph read: "F*cked up day but you have to pick yourself up and carry on. This has just started."

Suffice to say that Messi wasn't overly pleased with the defeat, and why would he be? Like any player, the 30-year-old is desperate to win any match he plays in, and losing 3-1 at home to your fierce rivals will be a big blow to any world-class star.

Gerard Pique's own goal five minutes into the second half was cancelled out by Messi 13 minutes from time from the penalty spot, but two late Los Blancos goals condemned Ernesto Valverde's men to defeat in Catalunya.

Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo mocked his footballing rival after netting just three minutes after Messi's intervention - the Portugal international holding his shirt aloft like Messi did at the Bernabeu back in April - before seeing red after two bookable offences.

Marco Asensio was on hand, however, to wrap up the victory for the 10-men of Real in injury time, and Barcelona now have it all to do in the return leg in Madrid on Wednesday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters