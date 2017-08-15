Premier League Clubs Set to Vote on Closing Transfer Window Before Season Starts

Premier League clubs are set discuss the possibility of closing the summer transfer window earlier as of next year in a bid to prevent the transfer market clashing with the start of the season.





There are still two weeks of the summer window left, as is the case all over Europe, but the Premier League campaign has already started and the future of a number of players is still uncertain.

Virgil van Dijk, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ross Barkley and Danny Rose have all been linked with moves to other Premier League clubs and all, some under the excuse of 'injured', were absent from their team's opening game of the season at the weekend.

According to Sky Sports sources, the 'majority' of clubs are believed to favour a system whereby clubs can no longer register new players after the season has begun in mid-August.

As such, talks over making the change and a vote are now expected to take place at the next Premier League shareholders meeting on 7th September.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is just one of the managers to have expressed an opinion backing an earlier summer transfer deadline.

"It would have helped us this year (if the window shut when the season started)," he was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo earlier this week.

"There is a phenomenon and then people go looking for solutions. It makes sense that when the season is starting, planning for the team is over."

However, even if the Premier League voted to close the window early, other European clubs would not be bound by it unless they chose to follow suit, which seems unlikely.

The particular issue for Liverpool is that Philippe Coutinho is being chased by Barcelona and so had the Premier League transfer window already closed now there would be nothing to stop the Brazilian leaving for Spain, yet the Reds couldn't get a replacement.