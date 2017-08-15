Proposed Kenedy Loan Move to Newcastle Delayed as Blues Chase Reinforcements

Chelsea's Brazilian winger Kenedy has had his expected loan move to the North East temporarily delayed because of the Blues' concerns over their relatively small squad size.

In a report by Goal, it is said to be understood that the Magpies were ready to accept the wideman on-loan amid competition from other clubs, but due to Antonio Conte's surprisingly small squad at present, the west London club have been forced to delay the transaction.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Kenedy damaged his standing at Chelsea after being sent home from the club's tour of Asia where he posted an offensive message on Instagram about China.

The 21-year-old apologised, but Chelsea's standing in China was damaged as state media websites and newspapers criticised the club.

However, Conte was forced to include Kenedy on the bench in his side's unexpected opening day 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge, and he has remained in training with the first team since their return from pre-season.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

Kenedy is still expected to complete his loan move as planned, but for now, Conte is keeping hold of potential back-up options should he fail to secure more signings before the closure of the summer transfer window at the end of August.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Everton's Ross Barkley remain targets for the club as they seek more than one signing before deadline day.