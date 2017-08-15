PSG Superstar Neymar Irks Barcelona Fans by Welcoming New Signing Paulinho to the Nou Camp

Barcelona fans are clearly not over the world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain yet, as has been highlighted by their anger over his welcome message to new signing Paulinho.

The midfielder's signing from Guangzhou Evergrande was officially confirmed by the club on Monday and the general consensus with neutrals is that Barca could be investing their £198m better.

Irmão, todo sucesso do mundo pra você .. espero que você seja muito feliz como eu fui aí tamo junto ✌🏽🤙🏽 @paulinhop8 A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

The 29-year-old flopped for Tottenham before moving to the Chinese Super League, which is known for its lower level of quality and competitiveness in comparison to Europe.

The Blaugrana forked out €40m for Paulinho and many of the club's fans are unhappy with the deal, and salt was rubbed into their wounds by his compatriot Neymar, who took to Instagram to welcome him to the Nou Camp, despite no longer playing there.

He wrote: "Brother, every success in the world for you .. I hope you are very happy how I was there. I love you too."

Most fans haven't quite accepted the fact that Neymar has moved on to pastures new yet and are trying to come to terms with the fact that their club's heir to Lionel Messi has actually been bought out of his contract.

The fact of the matter is Neymar has left, and Paulinho has come in as the club's first summer signing - his fee means he is officially Barca's fourth-most expensive signing after Luis Suarez, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

