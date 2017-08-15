Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Teases Possibility of New Signings

Zinedine Zidane has declined to rule out the possibility of making some new signings before the current transfer window closes in two weeks' time.

Real Madrid are arguably the best team in club football at the moment, having scooped the 2016/17 Spanish league title and stormed to a third Champions League trophy in four years.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to reach incredible levels of performance, whilst the team's midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric have all emerged as world class talents.

They also had incredible strength in depth last season, but have since cashed in on Danilo and Alvaro Morata, meaning they are sitting on almost £100m from those sales alone and definitely have cash to burn.

Madrid-based football writer Dermot Corrigan tweeted on Tuesday: "Zidane: 'I am very happy with the squad I have. But as I always say, until the 31st anything can happen. I don’t control this'."

Zidane: “I am very happy with the squad I have. But as I always say, until the 31st anything can happen. I don’t control this.” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) August 15, 2017

The comments will likely excite those Real fans who are hoping to see their club sign Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, who has surprisingly stayed put so far as his teammates around him move to pastures new.





Los Blancos have only signed Theo Hernandez from neighbours Atletico Madrid and Dani Ceballos from Real Betis so far, but there is expectation that Zidane will attempt to test Monaco's resolve over Mbappe in the next two weeks.