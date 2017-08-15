Real Madrid Starlet Requests 'Emergency Talks' Following Interest From Multiple European Giants

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio has reportedly requested 'emergency talks' with the club president Florentino Perez after several other European clubs have shown interest in signing the Spanish international.

The 21-year-old has worked his way up to playing regular football for Los Blancos and has no wishes to leave the club, but recent interest from some of Europe's most elite clubs has caused him to open talks with Real Madrid about extending his contract at the Bernabeu.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Asensio wants to be rewarded with a pay rise after his recent Real Madrid performances, and with Diario Gol reporting there is interest from Arsenal, Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United, the 21-year-old is hoping that the Spanish champions will give him the £5.5m-a-year that he desires to prevent him from moving to a Champions League rival.

Liverpool have also shown interest in Asensio, but their bid of £42m was quickly rejected as it is believed there is a £72m release clause in his contract and Real Madrid will not accept any fee lower than that.

Asensio made 38 appearances for Madrid in all competitions last season and scored 10 goals, and has proven himself as a quality player in big game situations, scoring in the Champions League final and the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

If Asensio's contract does have a £72m release clause, it wouldn't be surprising in this current financial climate if multiple clubs trigger it and attempt to open talks with the youngster.