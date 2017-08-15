Soccer

Real Madrid Starlet Requests 'Emergency Talks' Following Interest From Multiple European Giants

an hour ago

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio has reportedly requested 'emergency talks' with the club president Florentino Perez after several other European clubs have shown interest in signing the Spanish international. 

The 21-year-old has worked his way up to playing regular football for Los Blancos and has no wishes to leave the club, but recent interest from some of Europe's most elite clubs has caused him to open talks with Real Madrid about extending his contract at the Bernabeu. 

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Asensio wants to be rewarded with a pay rise after his recent Real Madrid performances, and with Diario Gol reporting there is interest from Arsenal, Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United, the 21-year-old is hoping that the Spanish champions will give him the £5.5m-a-year that he desires to prevent him from moving to a Champions League rival. 

Liverpool have also shown interest in Asensio, but their bid of £42m was quickly rejected as it is believed there is a £72m release clause in his contract and Real Madrid will not accept any fee lower than that. 

Asensio made 38 appearances for Madrid in all competitions last season and scored 10 goals, and has proven himself as a quality player in big game situations, scoring in the Champions League final and the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. 

If Asensio's contract does have a £72m release clause, it wouldn't be surprising in this current financial climate if multiple clubs trigger it and attempt to open talks with the youngster. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters