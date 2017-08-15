Soccer

Sampdoria and Monaco Battling it Out for Atletico Madrid Striker Luciano Vietto This Summer

an hour ago

Sampdoria and Monaco are both hopeful of completing a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto.

The former Argentina Under-20 international spent last season on loan at Sevilla, scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, and is seen as a promising forward in Spain.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports Italia, Sampdoria are working on a deal to bring the 23-year-old, who rose to prominence after scoring 20 goals in 48 appearances for Villarreal during the 2014-15 season, to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

However, the Genoa-based side will face competition from Ligue 1 champions Monaco, with Les Monegasques hopeful of signing the forward as competition for Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao. 


Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from Monaco, with Real Madrid said to be interested in the France international, and Vietto could act as the teenager's replacement should he leave for the Bernabeu.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Monaco's interest in Vietto could result in Atletico holding out for a higher transfer fee, with a sum of €16m offered by Sampdoria yet to be accepted by Madrid.


Vietto has spent just one season at Madrid since joining the club from Villarreal, managing three goals in 28 appearances for Diego Simeone's side during the 2015-16 season.

The presence of Antoine Griezmann at Atletico means Vietto chances of regular first-team football remain slim, with the France international regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe.


Vietto previously played for Racing Club back in Argentina, with his form for the Primera Division side earning him a move to Spain.

