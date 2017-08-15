Sporting CP Manager Jorge Jesus Claims He Knows Nothing About William Carvalho's West Ham Move

Sporting CP manager Jorge Jesus says he doesn't know anything about William Carvalho's proposed move to West Ham.

The Portugal international had been expected to join the Hammers in a deal worth more than £30m, after Slaven Bilic's side had an initial bid for the 25-year-old rejected.

West Ham Close to Agreeing €40m Deal for Highly Sought After Portuguese International https://t.co/q1H1iJBRxm — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) August 14, 2017

However, Jorge Jesus spoke ahead of his side's Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest and appeared to deny that Carvalho could be about to swap the potential of Champions League football for the Premier League.

Jesus said, as quoted by Ojogo, when asked if he had said goodbye to Carvalho: "I do not know how to respond, because either you journalists know more than I do or I do not have a response to give you. William still worked normally today, not in the call because he can not be.





"William is a coveted player, who has a market and I do not want to say this about the team we are talking about, but I was still watching today and William Carvalho, if he gets there, will have difficulties to impose himself."

Carvalho has made over 150 appearances for Sporting after playing his first match for the club in 2011, scoring 10 goals and helping Jesus' side win the Taca de Portugal in 2015.