Sports Interactive Announce Release Date for Hotly Anticipated Football Manager 2018

Ready to lose yourself in the world's most immersive football experience all over again? Sports Interactive have announced that Football Manager 2018 will be ready for action on Friday, November 10th.





The list of new features is yet to come - with the first details of new features and updates in the game set to be revealed in late September through the Football Manager website and through the official FM social media channels (including Twitter and Facebook).

Image by Chris Deeley

Anyone who pre-purchases Football Manager 2018 (for PC, Mac or Linux) through a SEGA approved digital retailer will be able to start pre-season at least two weeks prior to the official street date through a fully-playable Beta version (single player careers started in the Beta can be continued in the full game).





Football Manager 2017 drew rave reviews from players - even spawning a real life tournament in the UK, in which regional qualifying rounds narrowed a field of 64 down to four finalists, playing off against each other for £5,000 of real, actual money.

There is a Football Manager tournament happening. In real life. Top marks @BetBright @thesetpieces https://t.co/5ScJWxVbG6 — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) April 5, 2017

In addition, fans who pre-purchase Football Manager 2018 (before Monday, October 9th) and have Football Manager 2017 in their Steam Library will receive a 'Contract Extension Bonus' discount of 25% off their purchase via Steam or the SEGA Store.





This year, for the first time, all three versions of the game – Football Manager 2018 (PC, Mac and Linux), Football Manager Touch 2018 (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android) and Football Manager Mobile 2018 (iOS and Android) will be released on the same day.



