Soccer

Spurs Face Competition From London Rivals in Race for Ajax Sta as Search for 1st Signing Continues

an hour ago

Tottenham are facing stiff competition from London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea for highly-rated Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez.

The 21-year-old has emerged as Mauricio Pochettino's preferred transfer target, however according to football.london reports that a deal is all but done are false, and that Spurs may in fact face even more competition to sign the player.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Reports are claiming both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping a close eye on his developing situation, especially after the Colombian was left out of Ajax's squad when they faced Heracles on Saturday, with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reporting that his absence from the first team will prompt even more transfer speculation.

Ajax manager Marcel Keizer revealed before their clash with Heracles that both he and the club's sporting director Marc Overmars have spoken to the player about staying at Ajax. He said: "Marc Overmars and I have both had contact with Davinson about the things that surround him.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

"Of course, I hope he stays with Ajax, but tonight we play without him.

"I only want players with 100 per cent focus on Heracles."

Following the match on Saturday, Sanchez's Ajax teammate Nick Viergever added more fuel to the fire by saying: “I have no idea whether he’s gone, but I think he’s busy with a transfer.”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Sanchez signed for Ajax last summer for around €5 million from Atlético Nacional, and was a regular member of their starting 11 last season. He made 32 Eredivise appearances - scoring an impressive six goals - and made 11 continental appearances, becoming a key role in Ajax's run to the Europa League final.

He won the prestigious AFC Ajax Player of the Year award for the 2016-17 season, joining the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Rijkaard, Edwin Van Der Sar and Luis Suarez who have all also previously won the award.

Tottenham themselves are still yet to make any signings this summer, and will be hoping they can add Sanchez as a defensive option as they look to challenge for the title and progress in this season's Champions League.

