Spurs Leap Ahead of Rivals Man Utd & Chelsea as They Reach Agreement With PSG Defender

Tottenham have taken steps towards securing their first signing of the summer, after apparently reaching agreement with Paris Saint Germain for their Ivorian full back Serge Aurier.

As reported by L'equipe, Spurs have stolen a march on Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United by provisionally agreeing personal terms with the player.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Aurier has found himself pushed down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with Brazilian Dani Alves joining from Juventus this summer, following the arrival of Thomas Meunier from Club Brugge the previous year.

The Ivorian made 21 Ligue 1 starts last time out, pitching in with three assists, but can expect his minutes to fall markedly this campaign.

Spurs meanwhile, have seen their need for a right back heighten following the pre-season injury suffered by incumbent starter Kieran Trippier. Although he is said to be near a quick return, the lack of depth at the position following the £50m departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City has only been made more obvious.

Aptly named academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters filled in admirably at Newcastle on the weekend, being named Man of the Match, but whether he will suffice for the rest of the year as backup to Trippier remains to be seen.



