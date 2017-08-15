Spurs Step Up Davinson Sanchez Interest as Ajax Make Last-Ditch Effort to Keep Star Defender

Ajax will make one last-gasp attempt to keep Tottenham target Davinson Sanchez at the club - although a move to the Premier League is looking increasingly likely to occur.

De Telegraaf has claimed that the Dutch giants have moved to offer the 21-year-old a new bumper contract - a deal which would make him one of the highest paid players at the club - in the hopes of enticing him to stay in the Netherlands.

However, Ajax are secretly resigned to losing Sanchez to Spurs and will now expect to bank over £35m for the Colombia international if Mauricio Pochettino's side make their interest official, according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Sanchez was granted special leave by Ajax for Saturday's 2-1 away defeat to Heracles in their Eredivisie opener after he informed them that he was not mentally fit enough to play at the Polman Stadion.

Ajax will, though, hope that the defender will be able to play some part in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg tie against Norwegian side Rosenborg - his potentially last appearance for them if they decide to accept a new bid from Spurs.

The north London outfit are believed to have sent a delegation to Amsterdam on Monday to hold discussions over a possible fee for Sanchez, but no reports have yet emerged if those talks were successful or not.



Tottenham chief Pochettino is the only Premier League boss who is yet to make a single first-team addition to his squad this summer, and fan unrest has only increased in recent weeks as their rivals splash the cash on new recruits.

The Argentine is expected to strengthen his senior ranks in the final two weeks of the window, however, with interest still thought to be strong in prising contract rebel Ross Barkley away from Everton and rumoured reports of making a move for Lazio star Keita Balde.

Sanchez has turned out 47 times for Ajax since he made a £4.5m switch from Atletico Nacional last July, and has registered seven goals in that time.

